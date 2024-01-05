Dragusin deal could see Tottenham ace make sensational Bayern switch this month

The potential purchase of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin by Tottenham Hotspur could be the pre-cursor to another deal being sealed by the north Londoners.

Ange Postecoglou’s first half-season in the managerial hot-seat at White Hart Lane was something of a rollercoaster ride, with the Lilywhites still well positioned in the English top-flight.

A couple of diligent transfer window deals along with Spurs getting their injured stars back could see the second half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign be just as exciting.

Though it’s believed that the Dragusin deal is moving forwards, it’s far from sealed at this point.

Football Insider report that Eric Dier has agreed a sensational deal to take him to Bayern Munich and join up with former club and international colleague, Harry Kane.

However, that deal won’t be rubber-stamped until Tottenham bring in a new defender.

The outlet also note that Dier has only managed a paltry 198 minutes playing time under the Australian this season, so it’s abundantly clear why the 29-year-old wants to reignite his career elsewhere, and where better than at the reigning Bundesliga champions.

With plenty of time to get deals done this month, there’s every chance that Dier earns his dream move and Spurs end up with one of the rising talents in the European game.

Postecoglou’s judgment has proved to be shrewd enough to this point, and if Dragusin is half as good as some of his other signings, the Lilywhites could really start going places again.