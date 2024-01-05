€40m ace has been watched several times by Man United

Things are certainly going to change fairly significantly around Man United over the next few months, and that’s as true for new signings as it is for infrastructure.

Once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of the Old Trafford outfit is ratified, the new regime can really get to work on bringing the Red Devils back to something approaching the club they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Whether that requires a change of manager as well as backroom staff will only be seen in due course, but it does appear that having a switched on and fully invested sporting director could pave the way for the first-team to go in a different direction as far as players are concerned.

Relevo are reporting that Paul Mitchell, who is expected to be unveiled as the new sporting director for the club, is keen to secure Valencia’s talented star, Javi Guerra.

Though the player has a €100m release clause, the outlet note that summer negotiations for the player could see the Red Devils bag him for somewhere around the €40m mark.

United have apparently already sent scouts to watch the player in action on several occasions, evidencing their seriousness in terms of bringing the player to Old Trafford.