Leeds United attacker Sonny Perkins has been linked with a move away from the club this month.

The player recently returned from his loan spell at Oxford United, but the 19-year-old will not go out on loan to any other club until the end of the season.

The talented young attacker has already represented Leeds and Oxford during the first half of the season and according to FIFA rules, a player cannot play for three different teams in a single season.

?? Leeds United forward Sonny Perkins has been recalled from his loan spell at Oxford United. 19 y/o will not go back out having represented #LUFC and Oxford during the first half of the season. FIFA rules stipulate a player cannot play for three teams in the same season. pic.twitter.com/TLp7z0jJUW — Joe Donnohue (@JoeDonnohue) January 3, 2024

Perkins will now stay at Leeds until the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he can hold down a starting spot for them. The 19-year-old could be a useful squad player for Leeds during the second half of the season.

They could lose Wilfried Gnonto who has been linked with the move to Everton and the 19-year-old could be the Italian’s replacement.

Perkins will be desperate to get his Leeds career back on track and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.