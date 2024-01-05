Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet reportedly wants to leave the club with AC Milan interested in his signature.

The French defender joined the Premier League side on loan from Barcelona in the summer but has struggled to get consistent playing time under the Spanish manager.

Although Lenglet has started several games recently for Aston Villa, including their 3-2 victory against Burnley, he still reportedly wants to leave according to French outlet L’Equipe via Sportwitness.

The report claims that ‘he hasn’t changed his mind’ and also states that Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in his signature and have ‘courted’ the 28-year-old.

Unai Emery was asked about the French defender late last month and insisted that he needs him for his side.

“I need him, the team needs him now. We agreed a contract between the club and him to help us in the summer. There is nothing in my mind that has changed in this relationship.” The Spanish manager said via Barca Blaugranes.

If AC Milan wanted to get a deal done they would have to convince Aston Villa to end the agreement with Barcelona before striking an agreement of their own with the Catalan club.