Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Dortmund hits a last-minute snag

Manchester United’s winger, Jadon Sancho, finds himself linked with a potential return to Borussia Dortmund.

Recent reports from Bild claimed that a loan deal for Sancho is nearing completion.

According to Daily Mail, the purported move is expected to cost Dortmund roughly £2.6 million overall, with Manchester United continuing to cover a significant portion of Sancho’s hefty £300,000-per-week wages.

Initial plans indicated Sancho’s prompt involvement in Dortmund’s winter training camp in Marbella starting Friday.

However, the report claims that as per Sky Germany, negotiations are ongoing between the clubs, signalling potential hurdles.

And discussions may have hit a last minute snag as his private jet to Marbella was cancelled last minute earlier today.

Sancho has already agreed to the move back to Dortmund, and is now awaiting final agreement between the clubs.

Sancho’s tenure at Manchester United, following his £73 million move, has seen a struggle to replicate his Borussia Dortmund form.

The winger also faced setbacks under Erik ten Hag, failing to secure a regular starting position.

The relationship soured further after Ten Hag attributed Sancho’s benching against Arsenal to poor training performances.

The former Dortmund player immediately called his manager out on his social media account suggesting that the Dutchman is lying.