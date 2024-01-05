Jurgen Klopp drops hints regarding Mo Salah’s replacement during his absence

Mohamed Salah is poised to miss several weeks of Liverpool action due to his participation in the AFCON.

The Egyptian sensation has maintained sensational form, registering 18 goals and 9 assists in 27 games.

Acknowledging Salah’s unparalleled contribution, Klopp conceded in his earlier press conference today that finding a direct replacement for the forward is implausible.

However, he hinted at the potential player to fill Salah’s role on the right wing during his absence.

He said (via The Mirror):

“I think we played against West Ham with Harvey there and we have different defensive options. Other players can play on the wing but maybe not like Mo, it’s not possible. We use the boys and their skills and that is the idea behind it. Do we want to play without Mo? No.

“But we will find a way. Of course we play Arsenal and we can lose with Mo Salah – but at the moment we have a chance to win the game, so we think about that.”

Klopp shouldn’t face numerical issues due to Mo Salah’s absence, given Liverpool’s array of attacking options.

Even without Salah, options like Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz remain available for Klopp’s front three. Additionally, Harvey Elliott, previously deployed on the right against West Ham, stands as another viable option.

But in terms of quality, Salah’s absence will definitely be felt. The 31-year-old is their best player and is always involved in goals, in particular against top teams.