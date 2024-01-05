Leeds in talks with PL club to sell highly-rated attacker

Everton are reportedly keen on signing the Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto in January.

According to Rudy Galetti, Everton have been keeping tabs on the player over the last few months, and they have identified him as a priority target now.

The Toffees need to improve their attack in order to finish the season strongly and the Italian could prove to be a quality long-term addition. Everton are currently 17th in the league table and they will be hoping to pull clear of the relegation zone in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Leeds are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and letting a key player leave in January will be a major blow for them. However, if Gnonto is keen on an exit from the club, Leeds could be under pressure to cash in on him.

The Toffees already have Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds this season and it seems that they are ready to raid the Whites for another attacker.