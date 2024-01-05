Leeds look to complete best deal of January in the coming days

Leeds United are reportedly looking to complete the permanent signing of Joe Rodon this January window.

The Welsh defender is currently on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur as the Championship club looks to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Currently fourth in the table, Daniel Farke will be hoping for a big second half of the season as he hopes to close the seven-point gap to Ipswich who occupy second place.

The German manager is reportedly looking to make sure he keeps hold of one of his most important players if they do achieve promotion.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey via One Leeds , he claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised if a deal did get done and that it’s on the agenda.

“It’s one I’ve heard. I believe that’s on the agenda, I think it’s something they will look at.” He said as transcribed by the Leeds Press.

“Probably some incomings and outgoings they need to do first, but I think that is on the agenda and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that gets done. I do know it’s one they are looking at.”

Leeds are gearing up for a big weekend as they take on Peterborough in the FA Cup.