Liverpool are discussing signing ‘the best player in the world’

Kylian Mbappe possibly joining Liverpool is back in the news this winter as the January transfer window has started.

Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract at PSG and now he is free to talk to clubs for a pre-contract agreement.

Real Madrid seems like his most likely destination but if there is any Premier League club that can compete with them for the signing of Mbappe, it’s Liverpool.

Mbappe admitted himself that he spoke to Liverpool a few years ago and how the Frenchman admires Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Journalist Paul Gorst has confirmed speaking to The Anfield Wrap that the Premier League club’s interest has intensified in Mbappe in recent years.

He revealed how there may be secret conversations at the club to see if the making the deal makes sense for Liverpool and if they can pull it off.

Gorst said:

“They like him, no doubt about it. They’ve liked him since his Monaco days, I remember working at the Echo years back and people there at the time were telling me that Liverpool were encouraging with the noises they made at the time. They made it known at the time that he was someone they liked and that interest has only intensified in recent years.

“It’s interesting this one, the absence of a transfer fee makes it more realistic, but the issue is that Liverpool’s highest paid player ever is Salah on around £350/400k-a-week, Liverpool could feasibly pay Mbappe that, but if he wants more than that then Liverpool may have to accept it’s beyond them. I don’t think it’s a total non-starter which is enough to keep fans interested for the next few weeks and into the summer.

“Come the summer Liverpool may be able to say ‘come and join the Premier League champions’ and that’s a feather in the cap. No doubt Real Madrid remain favourites, but I think Liverpool have a bit more than a watching brief on that. I think there will be private conversations, sounding out the relevant and necessary people and they’ll see what happens.”

Liverpool not only have the attacking firepower and big ambition to attract Mbappe, they have the perfect manager who can develop him into an even better player.