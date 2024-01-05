Man City complete their first transfer deal of the January window

Manchester City
Currently sat in third position in the Premier League, if Man City win their game in hand they will put themselves just two points behind current leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola is the master of getting his players to peak at just the right time of the season, in much the same way as Sir Alex Ferguson used to do for neighbours United.

As was shown to devastating effect last season, the Cityzens are quite happy to bide their time as they stalk their prey, then hitting the accelerator in February/March time to leave everyone else in their slipstream.

Whilst it’s true that they’ve had a little wobble to knock them out of their stride already, that’s unlikely to worry Guardiola.

City are seeking to become the first side in Premier League history to win the title in four consecutive seasons, their current three in a row mirroring the United sides of 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01 and 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09.

It would be a significant achievement, particularly given the club will also be trying to repeat their European and FA Cup successes.

One player that won’t be taking part in any further games for the club is goalkeeper, Zack Steffen.

According to a post from the official Man City X account, the custodian has been sold to MLS side, Colorado Rapids.

