Man United and England ace could be set for PSG switch despite Arsenal interest

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
With a contract up at the end of the current campaign, Man United and England Women goalkeeper, Mary Earps, is free to speak to any other clubs about a playing contract now.

At 30 years of age Earps’ next contract is likely to be one of her last, and to that end, it needs to have the right financial incentive for her to sign on the dotted line.

The Standard note that she has already spoken with Arsenal and Barcelona but is unlikely to entertain the prospect of moving across town to Manchester City.

A £100,000 offer from the Gunners last summer was rejected according to the outlet, and whilst they are still, technically, in the running for the player’s signature, it’s emerged that French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, are the front runners.

Given her standing in the game and her earning potential off the pitch, it’s only right that Earps will command a salary at the top end of what’s considered acceptable for a player of her age and experience.

That, clearly, will rule out all but the biggest clubs in women’s football, and narrow the playing field down to those which have a real need for a new custodian at this point in time.

