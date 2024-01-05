Man Utd, Chelsea looking to raid Euro giants for €55m-rated defender

Manchester United and Chelsea have been named as potential suitors for the real Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy.

The 28-year-old left-back has struggled for regular game time at the Spanish club, starting in just nine league games this season.

Naturally, he has been linked to the move away from Santiago Bernabeu. A report from Fichajes claims that the two English clubs could provide him with an exit route. Real Madrid could demand around €55 million for him.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to add more quality and depth to the full-back positions. Marc Cucurella has been largely underwhelming since joining the club and Ian Maatsen has been linked with an exit in recent weeks. Mendy could be the ideal alternative to Ben Chilwell at Stamford Bridge next season.

As for Manchester United, the availability of Luke Shaw has been a bit of a concern at the Red Devils need more depth in the position.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to provide him with gametime assurances. The 28-year-old is unlikely to want to join a club where he might not start regularly. The French international is at the stage of his career where he needs to play regularly.

With the European championships coming up later this year, the defender will want to cement his place in the national team starting lineup. He will need to play regularly in order for that to happen and move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.