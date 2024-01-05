Mauricio Pochettino admits that he ‘can’t guarantee’ Chelsea star will stay at the club in January

Mauricio Pochettino has commented on the future of Conor Gallagher as several clubs are reportedly interested in the English midfielder.

With the club signing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer along with the much-anticipated arrival of Christopher Nkunku, many did not anticipate Gallagher becoming a regular starter under Pochettino.

But the English midfielder has exceeded many fans’ expectations and has arguably been the Blues best player so far this campaign.

This has attracted a lot of attention from other clubs including London rivals Tottenham who are reportedly interested in signing Gallagher this month.

When asked about the midfielder’s potential future at the club, Pochettino initially said that the player is ‘happy here’ before admitting that he couldn’t guarantee anything.

‘Look, I cannot guarantee I will be here tomorrow! In football, different things can happen.’ He said during his Friday press conference via the Daily Mail.

‘[There are] decisions between the club and player. Only the player can guarantee or the club. The player is more than the club as the player have one year and half more.’

Chelsea is expected to have a very busy transfer window both with potential outgoings and incomings as they look to fix their current injury crisis.