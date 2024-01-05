Mikel Arteta provides key injury update as he faces dilemma ahead of Liverpool clash

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of their FA Cup clash with Liverpool this weekend as he may be missing his two primary left-backs.

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham late last year, the Spanish manager will view the FA Cup as a great opportunity to win some silverware.

But first, they must make it past Liverpool in the third round of the competition as they welcome the league leaders to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

These two sides met on the 23rd of December at Anfield with the game finishing a 1-1 draw after a thrilling contest.

But the Gunners head into the weekend with a major dilemma in the left back area as Takehiro Tomiyasu is off on international duty at the Asian Cup while Zinchenko nurses an injury.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta revealed that there is a chance that the Ukrainian may be fit and will have to be assessed during the next training session.

“Well he is progressing well,” he said via Football.London.

“We have another training session tomorrow and we will assess whether he’s ready to start the game.”