Newcastle on alert as PSG prepare to offer €115m for major star this month

Though Newcastle are arguably the richest football club in the world now, that won’t necessarily stop their players from looking for pastures new if they’re either not happy with the direction that the club is going in or they’re not getting enough playing time.

Neither scenario would appear to apply to Bruno Guimaraes, but the Brazilian is set to be the subject of a €115m bid from Champions League opponents, Paris Saint-Germain, according to ESPN (h/t Fichajes).

TNT Sports reported back in October on the player’s £100m release clause – significantly lower should Barcelona bid for his services per Daily Mail (h/t TNT Sports) – so PSG’s potential bid would match the asking price.

There isn’t too much likelihood of Eddie Howe just allowing his most creative player to walk, however, and any negotiation is sure to be fraught.

Thanks to an insane level of injuries to key players in 2023/24, Howe’s side have dropped off the pace in the Premier League and were also knocked out of Europe entirely.

Indeed, the season probably hasn’t evolved how everyone had hoped, so the loss of Guimaraes would set the seal on an annus horribilis of sorts for the Magpies.

For now, the club’s full focus will be on an expected epic FA Cup tie against arch rivals, Sunderland, and Premier League games against Man City, Aston Villa and Arsenal who all play the Magpies in their next six games.