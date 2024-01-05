Tottenham defender Eric Dier is being strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest on it.

According to Plettenberg, Dier remains on the list of transfer targets for the Bundesliga giants, and there is now a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ about a potential move.

He adds that there have been talks of a permanent deal, but no final decision has been made yet.

He shared the update on X:

“News Eric Dier: Yes, he’s still on the list of FC Bayern and there is a verbal agreement in principle about a potential move now.”

“Talks and ideas about a permanent deal! But understand there is no final decision yet.”

“Dier was already a topic in the summer as excl. revealed. The contact has never been lost.”

Dier has fallen out of favour this season under Ange Postecoglou who has not been impressed by the defender.

The duo of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been the preferred centre-backs at the back for Spurs and during the injuries, the Australian has gone as far as playing Emerson Royal as a makeshift centre-back over Eric Dier.

It has been made clear that he does not have a future under Ange. With his contract expiring in the summer, Levy will be keen on cashing in on him this month.