Tottenham have had a loan bid rejected for €30m defender

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are actively pursuing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

Recent reports suggest the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with Spurs, although his agent insists he doesn’t want to leave during this window.

Despite this, Football Insider claims Spurs are confident about securing his signature this month.

As per the report, Spurs have already had a straight loan bid rejected for him, with Genoa pushing for a permanent transfer to secure a substantial January cash boost.

Tottenham’s initial bid of €23 million is short of Genoa’s €30 million asking price. But, reports indicate Spurs are preparing an improved bid closer to Genoa’s valuation.

Dragusin is strongly linked with a move to Tottenham

Despite the minor difference in valuations, Spurs remain optimistic that an adjusted offer could bridge the gap.

The urgency to reinforce their defence stems from injuries sidelining Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

While van de Ven nears a return, manager Ange seeks additional defensive cover. Spurs are eager to fill this gap and are intensifying efforts to secure Dragusin’s services.

 

  2. We need this player because we have to beat United on the 14th. This game is very important so that we keep in touch with the top four. If we loose and the rest win we will be 4 points off the pack. Go and get him Levy and do not dissapointment us because we had enough of your scrounging and leaving it up to the last day. You make me sick.

