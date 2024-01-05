Tottenham have had a loan bid rejected for €30m defender

Tottenham are actively pursuing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

Recent reports suggest the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with Spurs, although his agent insists he doesn’t want to leave during this window.

Despite this, Football Insider claims Spurs are confident about securing his signature this month.

As per the report, Spurs have already had a straight loan bid rejected for him, with Genoa pushing for a permanent transfer to secure a substantial January cash boost.

Tottenham’s initial bid of €23 million is short of Genoa’s €30 million asking price. But, reports indicate Spurs are preparing an improved bid closer to Genoa’s valuation.

More Stories / Latest News Man City complete their first transfer deal of the January window Tottenham are desperate to complete the signing of £60m striker Man United are keen on signing ‘the next Moises Caicedo’

Despite the minor difference in valuations, Spurs remain optimistic that an adjusted offer could bridge the gap.

The urgency to reinforce their defence stems from injuries sidelining Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

While van de Ven nears a return, manager Ange seeks additional defensive cover. Spurs are eager to fill this gap and are intensifying efforts to secure Dragusin’s services.