Tottenham Hotspur are working to sign the Genoa defender Radu Dragusin this month.

The two clubs have been locked in talks regarding a January move, but they have not been able to come to an agreement so far.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Spurs have planned a new round of talks with Genoa and they will increase their proposal to €27 million for the player. The Italian outfit are holding out for €30 million but there is confidence that an agreement could be reached soon.

The difference in valuation is minimal and therefore it is fair to assume that the transfer will be done eventually.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Italy and he has shown his quality with Genoa. He has the pedigree to succeed in the Premier League as well and he could be a quality, long-term addition for the North London club.

Tottenham need more depth in the defence and the Romanian would be a long-term investment for them. Dragusin is still only 21 and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons and the transfer could even prove to be a bargain.

??? New round of talks between #Tottenham and #Genoa for Radu #Dragusin. ? #THFC are confirming – as told – the will to increase the proposal, reaching ~€27m. ? To date, the ?? club is still asking for €30m fixed, but confidence to reach an agreement remains. ?? https://t.co/HmXl5n7QgL pic.twitter.com/GVeKw4v2D7 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 4, 2024

The 21-year-old will be expected to hit the ground running in the Premier league and improve Tottenham defensively. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back recently and they will need to tighten up in order to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

The likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are sidelined with injuries and Tottenham must bring in defensive reinforcements before the January window closes