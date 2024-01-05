‘Shut up and go’ – Watch as a furious Sergio Ramos lashes out at a Sevilla fan during his post-match interview yesterday

Sergio Ramos abruptly interrupted his post-match interview following Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao to confront his own supporters.

The iconic Real Madrid figure has returned to Sevilla, where things have taken a sour turn as the Spanish side finds itself entangled in a relegation battle.

The defeat against Bilbao landed them in 16th place on the table, merely one point clear of the relegation zone.

Following the game, Ramos faced the media at pitchside when a supporter started shouting at him, which triggered his reaction.

He halted his interview with DAZN, and began yelling (via Goal):

“Have a little respect, people are talking here! Have a little respect for the people and the badge. Shut up and go!”

Watch the clip below:

