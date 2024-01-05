West Ham handed boost in their January pursuit of 21-year-old striker

West Ham United are keen on improving their attacking options during the January transfer window.

The Hammers have done well to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, especially after the departure of Declan Rice. However, they still need to sign a reliable goalscorer and they have identified Hugo Ekitike as a potential target.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let the 21-year-old striker leave this month and West Ham have been keeping tabs on him for a while.

The Frenchman needs regular game time in order to continue his development and fulfil his tremendous potential. PSG will not be able to provide him with that opportunity and therefore a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential

Michail Antonio is past his peak and Danny Ings has been quite unreliable in terms of availability. David Moyes needs to bring in a reliable presence upfront and the 21-year-old would be a solid, long-term acquisition.