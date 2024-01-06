(Video) Anthony Gordon delivered brutal response to Sunderland player who ripped his shirt

Newcastle United fans would have absolutely loved what Anthony Gordon said to Sunderland’s Trai Hume during Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round clash at the Stadium of Light.

Coming into the fierce encounter, the Magpies, led by under pressure Eddie Howe, were favourites to get the win, but recent results suggested the tie could be closer than the bookmakers were predicting.

However, winning convincingly, the black and white half of Tyneside ran out 3-0 winners thanks to a brace from Alexander Isak.

Despite the emphatic victory, the game still had its moments — Gordon and Hume were spotted embroiled in a scuffle off the ball which saw the Newcastle winger’s shirt almost ripped from his back.

And thanks to some eagle eye camera work from the BBC, Gordon was spotted delivering a brutal response to his opponent.

“You can have this after. You can have it,” the former Everton man said.

 

