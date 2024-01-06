Arsenal are lining up a move for the former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 26-year-old has been quite impressive since his move to AC Milan and he has established himself as one of the best central defenders in Italian football right now.

A report from Football Transfers claims that Arsenal monitoring his situation closely and Mikel Arteta has earmarked him a target.

The Gunners have already expressed their interest in signing the player, but it seems unlikely that the player will leave this month. Milan will not want to weaken their squad midway through the campaign and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The report further states that the player’s family are Arsenal fans and that could be an advantage for the Gunners when they look to sign him at the end of the season. Tomori himself is a big fan of Thierry Henry.

He failed to make his mark in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea, and he will probably feel that he has unfinished business in England. The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal could be an attractive proposition for him.

The Gunners are competing for the league title on a consistent basis and they will be an attractive destination for most players. The former Chelsea defender will want to win major trophies with the North London club if the transfer goes through.

The 26-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could form a reliable partnership with William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.