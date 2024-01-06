Arsenal ready to make £60m summer move for long-term target with nine assists this season

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in Wolves’ Pedro Neto and the Gunners will reportedly make a move for the winger next summer.

The Portuguese star will not be going anywhere during the current window, reports Todofichajes, but the Wolves star is expected to be the subject of bids from Arsenal and Man City during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has held a long-term interest in Neto and has enquired about the 23-year-old in past windows.

Wolves are expected to ask for £60m for the winger if he is to be sold in 2024 and it remains to be seen if an official bid arrives from either of the two aforementioned clubs.

Neto is a very talented winger and has shown once again this season how good he can be. The Portuguese star has produced nine assists across the 12 matches he has played in but once again has struggled with injury issues.

The Wolves star has suffered with a hamstring problem and a worry for any club buying the player will be his medical history as the 23-year-old is injured often.