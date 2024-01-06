Brazilian World Cup-winning legend sadly passes away

Brazilian football legend Mario Zagallo has sadly passed away at the age of 92.

He was part of the iconic team that won the first World Cup for Brazil in 1958 and was part of the squad that retained it in 1962.

He was also the first ever individual to have won the World Cup as a player and a manager when he led the Brazil team to World Cup glory in 1970.

And he was involved again as an assistant coach when Brazil won their fourth title in 1994.

He was taken ill and admitted at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro on Boxing Day. His health further deteriorated and he unfortunately passed away.

His family put out the following statement (via Instagram):

“It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our eternal world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, caring father-in-law, faithful friend, victorious professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements. We thank God for the time we were able to spend with you and we ask the Father that we find comfort in the good memories and the great example you leave us.”

After his retirement from playing in 1965, he went on to become a successful career. Besides leading his country to World Cup glory, he also steered numerous Brazilian clubs to success. He also had managerial roles in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.