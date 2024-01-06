West Ham United are no longer interested in pursuing a deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja as manager David Moyes tells the Hammers to ease their interest.

That is according to Claret & Hugh, who reports Moyes is not as big a fan of the Chelsea star as he once was, despite the 22-year-old getting game time at Stamford Bridge lately.

Broja has featured in the Blues’ last nine Premier League matches, bagging just one assist.

The Albanian has never really kicked on from his positive loan spell at Southampton and Moyes is likely thinking that he can get a better player through the door at the London Stadium in 2024.

Chelsea are believed to be open to offers for Broja in January but it looks like none will arrive from West Ham.