Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle star picked up a ‘knock’ during FA Cup clash

The Magpies boss revealed that Joelinton picked up a knock during his side’s win against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle cruised past their old rivals at the Stadium of Light as they came out 3-0 winners in a rather comfortable affair.

The home side got off to a terrible start when Daniel Ballard’s own goal put them behind after 35 minutes.

They were then punished for their sloppy passing when Miguel Almiron won the ball back high up the pitch as Sunderland attempted to play out with Alexander Isak scoring his first of the day.

The Swedish forward then grabbed his second from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to seal progression to the fourth round of the cup.

But Brazilian midfielder, Joelinton, was forced off during the game with Howe confirming the reason in his post-match interview.

“He looks like he’s got a bit of a knock.” He said on ITV via Football365.

The English manager praised the composure that his side showed in a very raucous Stadium of Light.

“We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn’t let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.”