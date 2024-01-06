‘exactly what they need’: Manchester United urged to sign 97-cap international

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has revealed that the Red Devils should look to sign Karim Benzema and he would transform them in the attack.

The former Real Madrid striker has been linked with a move away from the Saudi Pro League after just six months of joining Al Ittihad.

There have been rumours that the player is looking for a way out and it remains to be seen where he ends up. It is no secret that Manchester United need to add more goals to their attack and Benzema is a proven goalscorer.

“Benzema would change United’s attack, and that’s exactly what they need. He would score goals and ensure better team play. For now, it’s just a dream, but Karim is still very professional”, Saha claimed as per quotes from Diario AS.

The 36-year-old has shown his quality with Real Madrid and the French national team over the years. He could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United have struggled to score goals and they need to address that problem if they want to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification. Signing Benzema on a short-term deal would certainly be a wise bit of business.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for the 97-cap French international striker and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can secure an agreement with Al Ittihad.

Benzema was linked with a move to Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can finally secure his services.