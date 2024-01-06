Exclusive: “The story could change” – Fabrizio Romano’s definitive update on exciting Liverpool ace

As Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side head into the weekend’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal, the Reds can be proud of the season that they’ve had so far.

Atop the Premier League table, into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, playing as well as at any point under the German…

If they can retain their current status whilst Mo Salah is on AFCON duty and can remain relatively injury free when the Europa League comes back around, then there’s every chance that the 2023/24 campaign could be a vintage one.

Liverpool’s only Premier League title to date was won for the most part without supporters in the stands, so any chance that the club could have of winning in it again in front of their fans has to be a source of motivation for them at this point.

One player that hasn’t played the fullest part this season or, frankly, in any other since he joined is Thiago Alacantara.

The exciting and creative Spaniard has shown flashes of his brilliance, but never really got going in a Reds shirt because of various hamstring, hip and thigh problems.

Recent rumours have suggested that his former club, Barcelona, might be interested in taking him back, but Fabrizio Romano has moved quickly to dispel that notion.

“Despite the rumours, no, I’m not aware of any movement for Thiago Alcantara right now,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“It’s a very quiet January for him so far, no talks and focus on Liverpool as he wants to return as soon as possible on the pitch.

“The story could change in the summer, but now it’s very quiet.”