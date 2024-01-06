Exclusive: “There will be talks” – West Ham ready to settle David Moyes’ future once and for all

When any player is approaching the last six months of their contract clubs are now invariably making decisions well before that to ensure continuity, however, where David Moyes is concerned, West Ham have remained silent.

The Hammers manager’s current deal finishes in June of this year, and the uncertainty surrounding whether the Scot will stay at the club or not is arguably affecting the club’s transfer business.

As a player, why would you want to sign for the east Londoners if, in six months time, you could find yourself in a situation where a new manager comes in and suddenly you’re no longer flavour of the month.

There does appear to be some clarity surrounding the situation now, however, and it couldn’t be more timely given that we’re slap, bang in the middle of the current January window.

“West Ham will discuss a new deal with David Moyes for sure, there will be talks about that and he’s expected to be involved in transfer decisions together with Tim Steidten,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“In terms of names we will see in the next days but the first mission was to get a good amount of money for Kehrer, and that was a successful one for Steidten.”

What isn’t clear at this point is whether the Hammers do in fact have any incoming signings lined up.

With Kehrer already sold, players like Danny Ings and others could also be dispensed with this month, however, Moyes will still require cover for the loss of those players.

As and when any new deal might be rubber-stamped, it will be interesting to see how the London Stadium faithful react.

Moyes has undoubtedly been West Ham’s most successful manager in years, but his style of football hasn’t always been what the paying Hammers public want to see.