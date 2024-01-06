Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and it seems that he is prepared to join Chelsea in the summer.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the 25-year-old Nigerian international could look to agree on a deal with the Premier League giants this month and then finalise the move in the summer.

The striker recently signed a new contract with Napoli with a release clause of £112 million. Napoli will demand the clause to be paid in full and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to cough up the money.

The 25-year-old striker is a world-class player who has established himself as one of the best goalscorers in world football. He helped Napoli win the league title last season and Chelsea could certainly use a reliable finisher like him. He would be a massive upgrade on players like Nicolas Jackson, who have failed to score goals consistently since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea need a top class player like him to transform them in the attacking department. The Blues have not been able to compete for major trophies since last season.

Meanwhile, the report from TeamTalk claims that former Chelsea stars Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel have been in regular contact with the Napoli striker to convince him of a move to Chelsea.

The report further states that the striker will become one of the highest paid players at the club, once the transfer goes through.