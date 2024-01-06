Manchester United midfielder agrees loan move to Sevilla

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is set to join Sevilla on loan.

According to leading transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Mejbri, 20, is set to spend the second half of the season in La Liga.

Despite also being wanted by SC Freiburg and Olympique Lyon, the 20-year-old Tunisia international has agreed to link up with former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores in Seville.

???? Hannibal Mejbri has decided to join Sevilla on loan from Manchester United! Freiburg and OL asked for him too but Sevilla on it since August and now ready to sign Hannibal. United and Sevilla will now discuss terms of loan [also potential option and buy back clause]. pic.twitter.com/wSjNxSIqEf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

Unlikely to play a regular role in Erik Ten Hag’s starting team for the remainder of the season, Mejbri will be hoping he can impress enough in Spain to convince the Dutchman he is worth sticking with next season — that is of course, unless Sevilla successful negotiate a buy option which they later decide to trigger.

The 20-year-old’s latest loan spell will be the second of his senior career after he spent last season with Championship side Birmingham City before returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

Since then, the Red Devils’ academy graduate has gone on to feature in 12 games in all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.