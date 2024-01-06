Image: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has changed his look ahead of AFCON 2024

Mohamed Salah has left the Liverpool camp to join up with the Egyptian national team and ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, the winger has changed his look.

The 31-year-old has been immense this season for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp will certainly miss his star man over the next month.

Salah could be unavailable until after February 11 – the final day of AFCON- which could have a big effect on Liverpool’s season.

However, the Egyptian star will be excited to represent his country at the tournament and ahead of its beginning, the 31-year-old has changed his hairstyle.