Image: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has changed his look ahead of AFCON 2024

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mohamed Salah has left the Liverpool camp to join up with the Egyptian national team and ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, the winger has changed his look. 

The 31-year-old has been immense this season for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp will certainly miss his star man over the next month.

Salah could be unavailable until after February 11 – the final day of AFCON- which could have a big effect on Liverpool’s season.

However, the Egyptian star will be excited to represent his country at the tournament and ahead of its beginning, the 31-year-old has changed his hairstyle.

More Stories / Latest News
Wolves want to complete loan deal for 31-year-old West Ham attacker
Liverpool and Manchester United find out how much it would cost to sign Premier League winger
(Video) Anthony Gordon delivered brutal response to Sunderland player who ripped his shirt
More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.