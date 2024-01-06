Despite being football’s highest-paid player, Jordan Henderson is reportedly considering leaving the Saudi Pro League in favour of a return to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the experienced midfielder’s failure to settle into life in Saudi Arabia could see him make a surprise return to England’s top flight.

Joining Al-Ettifaq just six months ago and reportedly earning a staggering £700,000-per week once he completes the first two years of his contract, Henderson’s decision to link up with Steven Gerrard is one that looks set to backfire.

Thought to be hating the country’s climate, which, of course, includes painfully high temperatures, as well as the lack of atmosphere at games, the 33-year-old England international is quickly discovering that money is not everything in the world of football.

Not only that but the former Liverpool midfielder’s decision to move to, and play in a country that has such a poor record when it comes to human rights issues, including anti-gay laws, has seen him come under immense fire — something he now regrets.

Although it remains unknown if any Premier League clubs are willing to offer the midfielder an escape from his Middle Eastern nightmare, just wanting to return to his homeland at the expense of an insanely generous contract has undoubtedly damaged the Pro League’s reputation.