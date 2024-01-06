Jurgen Klopp admits he does not want this one thing to happen against Arsenal

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Sunday to face the Gunners in a mammoth third-round FA Cup clash and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want a certain thing to happen during the tie.

This season has been a very positive one for the Merseyside club as Klopp’s men sit top of the Premier League, are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and have made it through to the next round of the Europa League.

With this success comes a busy schedule and a replay of Sunday’s match would be a bit of a disaster for Liverpool.

The Merseyside club’s winter break starts after the League Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham on January 10, and they do not return to action until the trip to Bournemouth on January 21.

However, if the Arsenal clash ends in a draw, the replay would take place during their scheduled break, in the week commencing January 15.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Arsenal game, Klopp has stated that he wants to avoid a replay, which may hint that the German coach will put out his strongest team for the game.

The Reds boss said via This is Anfield: “We have the most busy month you can imagine in December and then some teams obviously don’t play that often in January.

“We don’t have that, we have now with the semi-final, we have a proper rhythm.

“I think a rematch against Arsenal would really not be helpful, that’s how it is, because it just doesn’t fit in, [it] would kill the winter break, stuff like this. Whatever I could say about that is not too important.”