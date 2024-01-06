Leeds United are interested in signing Premier League defender

Leeds United are plotting a move to re-sign Burnley defender Charlie Taylor.

That’s according to journalist Graeme Bailey who told One Leeds Fan Channel, that a return to Elland Road is on the cards.

He confirmed that Leeds United are eying a left-back and that he is hearing the name of Taylor they could make a move for.

EXCLUSIVE! | CONOR SPEAKS TO JOURNALIST GRAEME BAILEY | Summerville, Doig, Gnonto, Clarke chat ? https://t.co/upbcfnfdjc — One Leeds Fan Channel (@OneLeedsFC) January 4, 2024

Leeds United reportedly tried to sign him last summer but, a bid was rejected by Burnley who were interested in giving him a new contract.

However, as yet he has not been offered a new deal which will make him a free agent in the summer.

Taylor came through the Leeds academy and worked his way into becoming a first-team starter at the club. He also won the club’s player of the year award in 15/16.

However, when the opportunity came to leave the Championship side for Premier League football, he decided not to extend his contract and signed for Burnley.