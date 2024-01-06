Liverpool enquire about signing £20.5m Leeds ace

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window and Liverpool are one side that have joined the race.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds are interested in the Leeds star who has been exceptional in the Championship this season.

The winger has scored 12 goals and assisted a further six across 23 matches and the Dutch star is a player Daniel Farke will not want to lose.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are other clubs that have been linked to Summerville and if Leeds do want to cash in, the Yorkshire club can demand any fee they want.

Summerville did have a summer buyout clause of £20.5m following Leeds’ relegation but that is said to have expired. The Championship side can ask for water they want and it will surely be more than that figure.