‘Madness’ – Roy Keane left unimpressed with Sunderland’s defending

Roy Keane was not impressed by the defending from Sunderland in the build-up to Newcastle’s second goal.

Eddie Howe’s side cruised past their historic rivals in their FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon as Newcastle won 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland didn’t help themselves as they handed their rivals the lead just after the half-hour mark with Daniel Ballard directing the ball into his own net.

Alexander Isak then put the Magpies two goals to the good when the home side were caught trying to play out from the back.

Speaking in the ITV studio after the game, former Sunderland manager Keane labelled the mistake as “madness”.

‘That will define a player’s career, your decision making at important times and certainly a minute into the second half against your local rivals you do not try and beat a man on the edge your boxes. Madness.’ He said.

“Madness” Roy Keane on the second Newcastle goal 🫣 pic.twitter.com/xOVcf1uOQ9 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2024

Isak sealed a 3-0 win for his side when he dispatched from the spot in the 90th minute with Howe’s side now progressing to the next round of the competition.