Manchester United willing to pay around €25 million for La Liga defender

Manchester United are keen on signing the Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

According to a report via Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to pay around €25 million to sign the talented young defender.

The Red Devils have scouted him on several occasions and they are impressed with his performances for the Spanish club. Although the Red Devils have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as their left-back options, they are looking to bring in more depth in the position.

Malacia is not a proven performer in the Premier League and Shaw’s availability has been a bit of a concern. Gutierrez could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether Girona are prepared to sanction his departure.

The defender has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2027 and they might demand more than €25 million for him if Manchester United come calling. Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause in his contract and therefore Girona will want to make a substantial profit for themselves as well.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the 22-year-old is quite impressive going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step up in his career and the defender will want to prove himself at the highest level. Regular football in England could accelerate his development..

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the 22-year-old defender will want to compete for major trophies with them.