‘Medical as soon as possible’ – Tottenham closing in on signing attacker with 23 goals and 21 assists

Tottenham are closing in on signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

It has been a busy day for Tottenham, who have hijacked United’s move for Werner and are hurrying to close the deal.

The former Chelsea man is keen on joining Ange Postecoglou’s side and has already reached an agreement with the club.

And as per David Ornstein’s latest update, Spurs have reached total agreement with the Bundesliga club as well.

He reports that the 27-year-old will join the North London club on loan with an option to buy on a permanent deal for €15m-20m. While, Spurs are said to be covering his salary during the loan spell.

A medical will take place as soon as possible before he is announced.

EXCL: Tottenham Hotspur reach total agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Timo Werner. 27yo joining on loan until summer + option to buy believed to be in region of €15-20m. Medical as soon as possible & #THFC covering full salary @TheAthleticFC #RBLeipzig — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 6, 2024

This is an extremely shrewd signing from Spurs and one that came out of nowhere. Werner played 89 games for Chelsea during his brief stint at the club, scoring 23 goals and assisting 21.

While his performances in the Premier League were not very convincing, he has now been given another opportunity to succeed in English football.