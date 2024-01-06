Tottenham would already appear to be one of the most active clubs in the transfer market despite the fact that no deals have been concluded as of yet.

On Saturday morning, transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, posted that the north Londoners were in talks to sign RB Leipzig’s former Chelsea front man, Timo Werner.

??? Tottenham are in talks to sign Timo Werner on loan deal from RB Leipzig, as called by @Plettigoal. Negotiations are advancing between the two clubs on loan fee and salary coverage. Spurs keep working on Dragusin deal while they negotiate for Werner. pic.twitter.com/U4FcvTTjWz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

The post also mentioned that the club were working on a deal to bring Genoa’s highly-rated 21-year-old centre-back, Radu Dragusin, to White Hart Lane.

However, sources have told EPSN that Napoli have entered the race to sign Dragusin even though the player has apparently indicated that he isn’t averse to moving to the Premier League.

Were the Partnopei to be successful in their 11th hour intervention, it would not only stop Spurs for bringing Dragusin in, but would kill off any hopes Bayern Munich have of signing Tottenham’s out-of-favour Eric Dier.

It seems that Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou, is amenable to allowing Dier to move to the reigning Bundesliga champions, but only if he has appropriate cover.

From Dier’s point of view, it would be disastrous for his attempts to try and get himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship, because he needs to be playing regularly throughout the latter part of the 2023/24 campaign.