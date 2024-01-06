Newcastle boosted in their pursuit of £42m England international

The January transfer window affords any club with the money and desire to be able to give their squads a mid-season boost, and with Newcastle’s persistent injury concerns showing no signs of easing, the opportunity to switch things up couldn’t come at a better time for them.

Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job this season when you consider the scale of the injuries to key players that he’s had to put up with, and arguably, the Magpies could’ve gone deeper into the Champions League had they had all of their first-team squad available.

Though Newcastle have yet to make any serious moves in the market this month, it’s believed that the club have held a long-standing interest in Man City’s £42m man (ESPN), Kalvin Phillips.

Italian giants, Juventus, were also credited with a potential move for a player who needs minutes in order to put himself front and centre when Gareth Southgate picks his England squad for the European Championship later this year.

In what could be a significant boost to Newcastle’s chances of landing the player, The Sun have reported that Juve have pulled out of the race because of Financial Fair Play concerns.

The outlet also suggest that both Fulham and Crystal Palace have now entered the fray, so if Howe wants to strengthen his midfield with the Man City ace, he’ll need to get his skates on.