Newcastle United are keen on improving their defensive options with the signing of Ousmane Diomande.

The 20-year-old central defender is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, but Newcastle are willing to shell out his €80 million release clause according to reports via Fichajes.

Newcastle need to improve their defensive options and they need a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman. The Sporting CP defender could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Although the reported fee could look like a premium now, Diomande certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the long run. The opportunity to play for a big Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for the young defender as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete at a high level with Newcastle.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to trigger his release clause as well. The Spanish giants are the biggest club in the world and any player would be attracted to the idea of playing for them. If Real Madrid are willing to pay up, Newcastle will find it difficult to sign the defender.

The report adds that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on other options like Goncalo Inacio, Leny Yoro and Antonio Silva as well. Newcastle will certainly hope that they move onto other targets so that they can sign the 20 year-old central defender in the coming months.