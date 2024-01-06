Manchester United are showing strong interest in signing a key figure from Newcastle, Dan Ashworth.

Ben Jacobs has now shared the latest regarding United’s interest in the Newcastle man.

According to him, Newcastle will not stand in the way of Ashworth if United make a move for him. Dan himself will be keen on a move, not only because of United’s history and stature as a club but also due to his relationship with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s new investors.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“The feeling within the industry is that an approach will come and the feeling within the industry is that Newcastle wouldn’t stand in Ashworth’s way if he wants to move. But Ashworth did an interview only a few months ago saying he’s happy at Newcastle and he likes the project. But clearly what helps is not only Manchester United’s history and the INEOS factor, because Ashworth knows them well, but also the fact that Newcastle may not be able to build on last season. So Newcastle qualifying back-to-back seasons for Champions League is one thing, but Newcastle ninth in the table, and not able to consolidate on last season, versus Manchester United with fresh new plans under INEOS might just tempt Ashworth.”

Ashworth joined Newcastle 18 months ago under the new ownership of the Saudi PIF and since then has done a remarkable job behind the scenes.

However, it’s now looking increasingly likely that Ashworth may depart Newcastle, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to have him at Manchester United to whip that club back into shape.

Newcastle are willing to part ways with him but are said to be seeking a seven-figure compensation for him if United are to prise him away. However, reports suggest Ratcliffe is ready to spend silly money in order to get his man.