Charlie Cresswell has been told by Leeds that he will be staying at Elland Road for the near future and the defender is not happy about the decision.

The 21-year-old has played just one minute of football in the last four months and at this stage of his career, that is simply nowhere near enough for him to fulfil his potential.

Following Leeds’ win over Birmingham recently, manager Daniel Farke said that although he wants Cresswell to stay, it is also important for the club to take into account what the player wants too.

However, Leeds journalist Phil Hay has stated that the Yorkshire club want the centre-back to stay, despite the youngster being unhappy.

On the latest episode of the Square Ball Podcast, Hay said: “Cresswell’s situation is interesting. There’s loads of interest in him as you’d expect. Both he and Gelhardt have basically been told over the last few weeks they will be staying and needed.

“Farke was saying [after Birmingham] Cresswell is a player they don’t want to go, but he did caveat that you’ve got to consider the wishes of the player as well.

“Cresswell is definitely not happy with the lack of minutes, he’s just not getting a look in at all. Wasn’t on the bench against Birmingham, Farke wanted more creativity with Poveda

“He will want to play and if you’re not even getting into the matchday squad you very quickly reach the mindset, why do you want me to stay?”