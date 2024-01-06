Possibility that surprise Tottenham star who has been injured all season could move to Man United in January

It has been a tough season in the career of Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon as the full-back has been out injured for the entirety of the campaign but the 23-year-old may be on the way to Man United.

That is according to the Daily Express, who reports that Manchester United’s open dialogue with Tottenham has raised the possibility of the defender moving to Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw is the undisputed left-back at the Manchester club but when he was injured at the beginning of the season, Spurs helped United out by loaning them Sergio Reguilon on a short-term deal.

Now Sessegnon could make the move as Erik ten Hag looks to support his English full-back.

Sessegnon made his first appearance of the season on Friday in the FA Cup against Burnley, playing seven minutes after being out of action for a long time.

The 23-year-old has been at Spurs since 2019 but has never been able to tie the left-back role down for very long. A change of scenery could be beneficial to the defender but if he moves to Man United, he won’t start ahead of Shaw, therefore, is this a good move for the player?

