Premier League defender declared bankrupt due to unpaid bills

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has been declared bankrupt due to unpaid bills.

That is according to Daily Mail’s report, which reveals that despite earning £30,000 per-week, the left-back was issued bankrupt last year due to some bills that were left unpaid.

As per the report, the former Leeds United man has refused to comment. but it is said that missed payments were due to administrative errors rather than any financial problems.

The debt has since then been paid off, and the player is now in the process to get the bankruptcy annulled by the High Court.

Taylor is a Leeds United academy graduate who went on to establish himself as a first-team regular at Elland Road.

He became a key player for Leeds, but when an opportunity came to join Premier League side Burnley in 2017, he opted against signing a new contract and joined them.

He is now being linked with a move back to Leeds United, with a recent report claiming that Leeds are eyeing a move for the left-back.