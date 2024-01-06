Napoli have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement with Genoa concerning Tottenham’s sought-after target, Radu Dragusin.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Calcio Napoli 24, both Italian clubs have structured a provisional deal for the centre-back.

The report claims that the initial proposal from Napoli included €20m, along with Alessandro Zanoli and Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan.

However, Genoa expressed a slight alteration in their preference: they seek a permanent transfer for Zanoli and a loan arrangement for Ostigard. Napoli has accommodated this request and revised their offer accordingly.

As per the report, the two clubs have come to a draft agreement and if Spurs do not send in a better offer, they risk losing their top target.

Tottenham began negotiations with an initial verbal bid of €23m, which fell short of Genoa’s €30 million demand.

However, Galetti’s latest update suggests that Spurs are preparing a revised offer nearing €27m, which is closer to the Serie A side’s valuation.

??? New round of talks between #Tottenham and #Genoa for Radu #Dragusin. ? #THFC are confirming – as told – the will to increase the proposal, reaching ~€27m. ? To date, the ?? club is still asking for €30m fixed, but confidence to reach an agreement remains. ?? https://t.co/HmXl5n7QgL pic.twitter.com/GVeKw4v2D7 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 4, 2024

The upcoming weekend is anticipated to witness discussions between Spurs and Genoa, marking a crucial period that could determine the player’s future destination.