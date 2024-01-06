Roberto De Zerbi praised the Brighton recruitment staff for the signing of Joao Pedro and admitted that he did not know who the forward was before he joined the club.

In an enthralling game on Saturday afternoon, Brighton progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Stoke City 4-2.

The Seagulls went behind early on when Jan Paul van Hecke put the home side in front before Brighton levelled it up in first-half extra time through Pervis Estupinan.

Lewis Dunk then put his side ahead just after the break with Lewis Baker levelling things up once again from the spot.

Then within the space of ten minutes, Pedro scored two vital goals to secure a 4-2 victory for the Premier League club.

Speaking after the game, De Zerbi praised the forward revealing that he did not know who he was before he signed.