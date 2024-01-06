Newcastle fans have fallen in love with Eddie Howe ever since the English coach turned their fortunes around from being relegation candidates to Champions League participants.

However, results of late have not been up to standard and many fear the club’s ownership group may start to question the former Bournemouth coach.

Injuries have played a major part in Newcastle’s struggles and the club’s hierarchy surely understands this, whilst a big win over Sunderland in the FA Cup will have gone down a treat.

One man who was linked to St James’ Park before Howe took over was Aston Villa boss Unai Emery. The 52-year-old Spanish coach has excelled at Villa Park and he has impressed Newcastle legend, Alan Shearer.

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast, Shearer poured praise on the Villa manager. “He is doing a great job,” the former striker said.

“Don’t forget he was on Newcastle’s list originally when they were looking for a manager. But he has come into the Premier League and knew what it was about as he was here before.

“He has obviously gone away and come back as a much better manager. He’s a great coach, he has got Villa flying.”