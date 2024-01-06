Pundit urges Fulham to sign Saudi Pro League star despite recent struggles

Given the chance, Fulham should sign Roberto Firmino.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Brazilian forward could link up well with Raul Jimenez.

Leaving Liverpool last summer following a hugely successful eight years at Anfield, Firmino, 32, helped the Reds lift seven major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League and 2019 Champions League.

However, departing in favour of a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, Firmino is now representing Al-Ahli, and despite arriving in the Middle East as one of the country’s best players, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the South American.

Scoring just three goals in his first 19 games, it is clear the 32-year-old has yet to hit the same levels that saw him become a legend on Merseyside.

Consequently, the ex-Red has been linked with a surprise return to the Premier League just six months after leaving.

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, Firmino is wanted by a trio of English clubs, including Marco Silva’s Fulham, and Collymore thinks the Cottagers would be a decent option for Al-Ahli’s struggling number 10.

“I think Fulham and a possible strike partnership with Raul Jimenez could be a really interesting set-up,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“On their day, Fulham are a good team and I think if they have the chance to sign him, they should because he’d make them even better.”

Currently valued at just £10 million (TM), Fulham will feel they could match Al-Ahli’s asking price, however, with the 32-year-old earning around £360,000-per week (Wage indicator), for a transfer to materialise, there will need to be a compromise made on both the club and player’s part.

During his time at Anfield, Firmino, who has two years left on his contract in Saudi Arabia, scored 111 goals and registered 79 assists from 362 games in all competitions.